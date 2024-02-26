Lahore Qalandars Young Pacer Opens a ‘World-Class’ Cricket Academy In Swat

Lahore Qalandars’ left-arm pacer Muhammad Imran Jr. has opened up a brilliant cricket academy for the kids in his hometown Swat so that the player’s ontogeny can elevate in the region.

The academy is named ‘MI Cricket Academy’ after the initials of his name and around 100 local kids have joined the cricket academy in Swat, the parents have also shown their trust in the academy, and instead of looking towards academies in other cities 100 miles away they have opted for the best local academy in the region.

In Pakistan’s domestic cricket players often come from far-fetched areas and lower middle class backgrounds, they are often deprived of facilities in their region and are forced to leave their cities and families for academies which can provide them a better future and accommodation in hostels.

At the age of 22, Mohammad Imran Jnr opened up a world class cricket academy in his home town of Swat. The academy has kept 100s of kids off the streets & allowed parents to send their talented kids local rather than academics 100s of miles away & into those hostel lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/7p3qcHNVg5 — Raz Khan (@razkhan789) February 25, 2024

But thanks to Muhammad Imran Junior’s initiative the kids in Swat no have a proper local academy which has state-of the art facilities and players will not have to resort to hostel lives because now they can train and develop their skills in their own region.

The 22-year-old fast bowler is part of the Lahore Qalandars squad and played his first match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars are known for the Player’s Development Program and it seems like Muhammad Imran has taken out a leaf out of their book.

The cricketer made his debut in PSL back in 2021 for Peshawar Zalmi and was picked in the draft of 2022 by Karachi Kings. This year he is representing the Qalandars after delivering impressive performances for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, 2024.

