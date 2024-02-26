PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Lahore Qalandars Young Pacer Opens a ‘World-Class’ Cricket Academy In Swat

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 5:41 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Lahore Qalandars’ left-arm pacer Muhammad Imran Jr. has opened up a brilliant cricket academy for the kids in his hometown Swat so that the player’s ontogeny can elevate in the region.

The academy is named ‘MI Cricket Academy’ after the initials of his name and around 100 local kids have joined the cricket academy in Swat, the parents have also shown their trust in the academy, and instead of looking towards academies in other cities 100 miles away they have opted for the best local academy in the region.

ALSO READ

In Pakistan’s domestic cricket players often come from far-fetched areas and lower middle class backgrounds, they are often deprived of facilities in their region and are forced to leave their cities and families for academies which can provide them a better future and accommodation in hostels.

But thanks to Muhammad Imran Junior’s initiative the kids in Swat no have a proper local academy which has state-of the art facilities and players will not have to resort to hostel lives because now they can train and develop their skills in their own region.

ALSO READ

The 22-year-old fast bowler is part of the Lahore Qalandars squad and played his first match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars are known for the Player’s Development Program and it seems like Muhammad Imran has taken out a leaf out of their book.

The cricketer made his debut in PSL back in 2021 for Peshawar Zalmi and was picked in the draft of 2022 by Karachi Kings. This year he is representing the Qalandars after delivering impressive performances for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League, 2024.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squads.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>