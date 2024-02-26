PSL 9 Match 13: Babar Azam Downs Islamabad United with World-Class Batting

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 8 runs in the 13th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League in a thrilling match where the world witnessed Babar Azam’s world-class batting prowess.

United won the toss and decided to bowl first on a wicket which showed some respite for the spinners but Saim Ayub and the maestro Babar Azam had other ideas. Both put up an opening partnership of 77 runs where the left-handed batter scored a quickfire 38 runs off 21 balls.

It was a game that saw Babar Azam erupt like a volcano in his innings of 111 not out off 63 balls, an innings that will be remembered for many years to come. This was his second century in PSL history and 11th century in overall T20 career.

Skipper Shadab Khan was one of the best performers in Islamabad’s bowling unit with figures of 2-28 in his 4 overs of bowling quota.

In Response Islamabad struggled in the first 10 overs when Agha Salman was dismissed and they were reduced to 73-3 but a stellar partnership between pinch hitter Azam Khan and opener Colin Munro helped Islamabad position themselves in a winning position.

Azam Khan dismantled the bowlers for fun and scored 75 runs off only 30 balls while Colin stabilized the innings exceptionally well while scoring 71 runs with a strike rate of 133.96.

The game changed dramatically in the second last over as Arif Yaqoob produced magic with his spin bowling dismissing four batters in one over and becoming the first bowler to take a fifer in PSL season 9.

Islamabad United needed 19 runs in the last over after Arif’s brilliant penultimate over and Salman Irshad defended the total in a match where fans were at the edge of their seats.

Babar Azam was awarded man of the match for his memorable batting display.

