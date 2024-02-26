Punjab Govt. Allots Two High Performance Centers to Pakistan Cricket Board

Two High-Performance Centers were allotted to the Pakistan Cricket Board by the Government of Punjab in an attempt to nurture the young cricketing talent.

The two centers are located in Sialkot and Faisalabad, and they will be used for the development of cricket infrastructure.

In a press release, PCB said: “Each High-Performance Centre has state-of-the-art facilities tailored to elevate the skills and performance of upcoming cricketers. Among the highlights are dedicated cricket grounds, equipped to the highest standards, providing the ideal environment for players to train and play matches,”

“The High-Performance Centers are open to players of all ages and genders. With the addition of these two High-Performance Centers, PCB now is in possession of five High-Performance Centers. The other three are National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.

“The PCB will now start planning events and coaching programs, at the two newly inducted High-Performance Centers.”

PCB believes that these centers will significantly elevate the standard of cricket training in the region. The players will have the ideal environment to hone their skills and reach their full potential.