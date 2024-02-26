Ronaldo Under Fire For Obscene Gesture During Saudi League Match [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced a lot of criticism lately for his obscene gestures which has caused a stir in the Saudi media and become the central point of discussion following Al Nassr’s 3-2 win against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Previously Ronaldo has been reported on his obscene behavior and inappropriate gestures a lot, the iconic forward was criticized in April last year after gestures of his hands towards his pelvis after a league match against Al Hilal and he repeated the same gesture against Al Shabab as well.

Al Nassr is four points behind Al Hilal but the league leaders have a game in hand and can go 7 points ahead in the title race of Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese forward opened the scoring in the 21st minute against Al Shabab but Al Nassr needed a hero to salvage a victory late on and Anderson Talisca came to the rescue.

Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi television host, wrote on X. “The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see, everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are.”

Earlier this month, Ronaldo took a scarf thrown towards him and pushed it inside his shorts and threw it back to make Al Hilal fans agitated after Al Nassr lost to Al Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup Final.

The 2016 Euro Winner has so far scored 22 goals in 20 appearances and is currently leading the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi League.