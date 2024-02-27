Gold Price In Pakistan Rises Slightly

The price of gold in Pakistan increased slightly on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 215,900 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) went up by Rs. 100 per tola to Rs. 215,900 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 86 to Rs. 185,100.

In the international market, spot gold reversed losses and rose slightly by 0.26 percent to $2,036.26 per ounce at 4:22 PM PKT.

Silver was stable. The 24-karat grade stood at Rs. 2,570 per tola and Rs. 2,203.36 per 10-gram.

International spot silver was up 0.6 percent at $22.63.