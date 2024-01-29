Infinix Smart 8 Plus and Pro Launched With Massive Battery for Rs. 25,000

Infinix took the wraps off of the Smart 8 Pro a few days ago, but now we also have details on the Smart 8 Plus. These two phones share most of their specifications and an entry-level price tag, but the Plus features a bigger battery.

Both phones are available in Pakistan on websites including PriceOye and Daraz.

Design and Display

Both phones have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera acts as a Dynamic-Island-like Magic Ring for brief notifications and heads-up information at the top of your screen. The fingerprint sensor is found on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Helio G36 SoC is shared between the two phones as well, but memory configurations are different on each device. The Smart 8 Plus is limited to 4 GB of RAM, but the Pro variant also brings 8 GB of RAM with 64 GB/128 GB storage options, which are shared.

The phones run on the resource-efficient Android 13 Go, since it is a budget device. This is covered by Infinix’s proprietary XOS 13 skin.

Cameras

The camera setups are completely identical, including a 50MP main lens coupled with what Infinix calls an “AI lens.” The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. There is no word on video recording abilities yet, but it will most likely be limited to 1080p at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The battery is another aspect that separates the two phones. While the Pro already has a sizable 5,000 mAh cell (10W wired charging), the Plus model one-ups this with a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging.

Both the Infinix Smart 8 Plus and Pro can be found in Pakistan at around Rs. 25,000.

Specifications