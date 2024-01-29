Infinix Smart 8 Plus and Pro Launched With Massive Battery for Rs. 25,000

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 29, 2024 | 12:35 pm

Infinix took the wraps off of the Smart 8 Pro a few days ago, but now we also have details on the Smart 8 Plus. These two phones share most of their specifications and an entry-level price tag, but the Plus features a bigger battery.

Both phones are available in Pakistan on websites including PriceOye and Daraz.

Design and Display

Infinix Smart 8 Plus

Both phones have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Infinix Smart 8 Pro

The punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera acts as a Dynamic-Island-like Magic Ring for brief notifications and heads-up information at the top of your screen. The fingerprint sensor is found on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Software

The MediaTek Helio G36 SoC is shared between the two phones as well, but memory configurations are different on each device. The Smart 8 Plus is limited to 4 GB of RAM, but the Pro variant also brings 8 GB of RAM with 64 GB/128 GB storage options, which are shared.

The phones run on the resource-efficient Android 13 Go, since it is a budget device. This is covered by Infinix’s proprietary XOS 13 skin.

Cameras

The camera setups are completely identical, including a 50MP main lens coupled with what Infinix calls an “AI lens.” The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. There is no word on video recording abilities yet, but it will most likely be limited to 1080p at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The battery is another aspect that separates the two phones. While the Pro already has a sizable 5,000 mAh cell (10W wired charging), the Plus model one-ups this with a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W wired charging.

Both the Infinix Smart 8 Plus and Pro can be found in Pakistan at around Rs. 25,000.

Specifications

Infinix Smart 8 Pro Infinix Smart 8 Plus
Chipset MediaTek Helio G36 MediaTek Helio G36
CPU (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
OS Android 13 Go, XOS 13 Android 13 Go, XOS 13
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.6″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels pixels, 90Hz 6.6″ IPS LCD, 720 x 1612 pixels pixels, 90Hz
RAM 4 GB, 8 GB 4 GB
Storage 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB
Card Slot Yes Yes
Main Camera 50MP (main) + AI Camera 50MP (main) + AI Camera
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Colors Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Galaxy White, and Rainbow Blue Timber Black, Galaxy White, and Shiny Gold
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 10W wired charging 6,000 mAh, 18W wired charging
Price
 Around Rs. 25,000 Around Rs. 25,000

