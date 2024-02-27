OnePlus Watch 2 Switches to Wear OS and Gets Stainless Steel Upgrade

Three years have passed since the debut of the original OnePlus Watch, which operated on a proprietary operating system. Since then, the company has revisited its design approach and introduced substantial enhancements with the unveiling of the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC.

Central to its design is the adoption of a “Dual Engine Architecture,” a concept characterized by the integration of two distinct chipsets and operating systems. The Snapdragon W5 chipset powers Wear OS, providing users with unrestricted access to the expansive app store. In contrast, the BES2700 chipset operates on a real-time operating system (RTOS) optimized for energy efficiency, ensuring prolonged battery life while maintaining essential functionality.

OnePlus claims that the Watch 2 can provide 100 hours of uptime with regular use and 48 hours with heavy usage thanks to its 500 mAh power cell. Upon battery depletion, the device offers swift replenishment through its 7.5W VOOC fast charger. Achieving a complete 100% charge within a mere 60 minutes ensures minimal downtime. A quick 10-minute charge in Smart Mode provides ample battery life to last an entire day.

Activating the Power Saver Mode retains only the RTOS, yet maintains a plethora of functionalities. Essential features such as sleep and heart rate tracking, sports modes including swimming and cycling, and the ability to place and receive calls remain accessible. With Power Saver Mode activated, the watch boasts an impressive battery life of up to 12 days.

It comes with 20 watch faces by default but users can download up to 80 more through the app store. In Smart Mode, it can run apps like Google Maps, Assistant, Wallet, Calendar, Keep, Gmail, and more.

Crafted from stainless steel, the OnePlus Watch 2 boasts dimensions of 47.0 x 46.6 x 12.1mm. Renowned for its durability, stainless steel lends the timepiece a robust feel, weighing 49g on its own and 80g when paired with the fluoro rubber strap, complete with a stainless steel buckle.

Safeguarding the 1.43” AMOLED display is 2.5D sapphire glass, renowned for its resilience. Featuring a resolution of 466 x 466px and operating at 60Hz, the display can achieve a brightness of up to 1,000 nits in High Brightness Mode.

Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, the watch boasts a 5 ATM water resistance rating, rendering it suitable for swimming activities. Additionally, it adheres to the MIL-STD-810H standard, further enhancing its durability and resilience to withstand various environmental conditions.

The watch comes with GPS support but also works with other constellations such as Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. Other sensors onboard the watch include a compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and even a light sensor to adjust the screen brightness.

For sleep tracking, there is an optical pulse oximeter that can detect your sleep phases, rate your sleep quality, and more. Running Mode uses GPS and other sensors to track runs and other performance metrics. There is a variety of sports modes as well such as Tennis and Badminton modes.

Hardware specs for the watch include 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which is useful for apps that store data offline.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a starting price of $300 in the US.