OnePlus 12 Durability Test Shows Massive Improvement Over Previous Models

The OnePlus 12 not only brings hardware upgrades over its predecessor, but it’s also much tougher than before, as proven by the latest durability test performed by YouTuber JerryRigEverything.

Unlike Zack’s usual durability tests, this one also puts the OnePlus 12’s Aqua Touch feature to the test by using the phone after soaking the screen with water. Unlike most phones that go through a spasm, the OnePlus 12 functions completely normally with a wet screen.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/ZzfKKvT7LPs

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ZzfKKvT7LPs?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ZzfKKvT7LPs?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ZzfKKvT7LPs





This was tested alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro. The S24 Ultra was also able to function normally, but the iPhone 15 Pro’s screen was riddled with ghost touches and false inputs.

ALSO READ OnePlus Watch 2 Appears in First Official Teaser

The scratch test was quite standard for the OnePlus 12. The phone’s screen scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7 on Moh’s hardness scale. This puts it one step behind the S24 Ultra, which gets scratches on level 7 and slightly deeper scratches at 8. The phone’s sides are made of metal, as shown by the scratch test.

And as for the most brutal part of the durability test, the bend test, the OnePlus 12 is impressively able to survive where a few of its predecessors failed. The OnePlus 12 was able to make it through the test without any damage or kinks to the frame. There was a very minor flex, but that is about the extent of what happened.

ALSO READ OnePlus 12’s Teardown Shows Biggest Cooling System on a Phone Yet

It is unclear if the same can be said about the OnePlus 12R. But since the two phones have very similar builds, we can expect good things from the budget version as well, though we will have to wait for durability tests to confirm.