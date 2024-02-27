PIA Owes Rs. 18.8 Billion in Air Navigation Dues

Out of the total aeronautical outstanding for Rs. 19.135 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23, Rs. 18.828 billion (98%) pertains to M/s. PIACL, revealed the Ministry of Aviation.

Official documents available with Propakistani revealed that PCAA is making continuous efforts to recover PCAA dues and has taken up the matter with the highest possible forums i.e. Ministry of Aviation, however, no effective recoveries except a few meager amounts could be made against the national flag carrier.

Presently 05 domestic Airlines are operating as Regular Public Transport (RPTs) license holders in Pakistan, all of which excluding PIACL are regularly paying Aeronautical dues. The ratio of recovery from Foreign Airlines stands at 99.99 percent, whereas active efforts are being made to recover the remaining outstanding dues. The authority has now linked the flight permission with prior clearance of PCAA outstanding dues by all foreign operators/airlines.

The recovery ratio against General Aviation and Flight Permission issued to Authorized agents has been 99.98 percent and 97.92 percent, respectively, whereas recovery efforts are being regularly made to recover the rest of outstanding PCAA dues.

The lowest recovery ratio has been against flight permission issued through diplomatic channels to various embassies of friendly countries.

Due to the sensitive nature of such operations, no direct action by the authority was taken, however, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is being approached through the Ministry of Aviation for speedy recoveries from embassies for Military and civil flight permissions issued.

Various old non-operational aircraft are long parked at various airports in Pakistan resulting in continuous levy of charges as per the existing procedure.

A few of the airlines possessing these aircraft have gone out of business, and others have approached the court of law against any recovery action. Whereas, PCAA has successfully recovered the outstanding dues from M/s. Jordan Aviation against their aircraft parked at JIAP, Karachi.