TPL REIT Fund I Applies For Listing on PSX

TPL REIT Fund I has applied for listing on the Main Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange, the main bourse told investors in a notice on Tuesday.

The total offer size of the Initial Public Offering comprises of Base Offer of 22.9 million units along with a Green Shoe Option of up to 22.38 million units of the REIT Scheme using the Fixed Price Method at an Offer Price of Rs. 17.59 per unit.

Next Capital Limited is the Lead Manager to the Offer.

Pursuant to Circular No. 16 of 2023 dated November 08, 2023, notified by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the Draft Offer for Sale Document of the REIT Scheme is hereby placed on the PSX Website under the caption of “Public Comments on Draft Offer for Sale Document of TPL REIT Fund I”.

The notice said details about the offer can be reviewed through the attached Draft Offer for Sale Document of the REIT Scheme.

PSX has invited all concerned parties to provide their written comments on the Draft Offer for Sale Document latest by Tuesday, March 05, 2024.