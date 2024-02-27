Schools Closure Notified Due to Session of Balochistan Assembly

The district administration in Quetta has announced the closure of schools for tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the Balochistan Assembly session.

A notification was also issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office regarding this matter. The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

According to details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has officially issued a notification summoning the assembly meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session is set to commence at 3 pm on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Jan Jamali, will preside over the oath-taking ceremony. It should be noted that following the elections, the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party alongside the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan.