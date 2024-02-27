Schools Closure Notified Due to Session of Balochistan Assembly

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 27, 2024 | 5:53 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The district administration in Quetta has announced the closure of schools for tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the Balochistan Assembly session.

A notification was also issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office regarding this matter. The Balochistan Assembly’s session for the oath-taking of the newly elected MPAs has been scheduled for Wednesday, February 28.

ALSO READ

According to details, Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar has officially issued a notification summoning the assembly meeting.

The Balochistan Assembly session is set to commence at 3 pm on February 28 for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members.

ALSO READ

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Jan Jamali, will preside over the oath-taking ceremony. It should be noted that following the elections, the JUI-F emerged as the joint single-largest party alongside the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Balochistan.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Yumna Zaidi’s Enthralling Dance Performance Lights Up Wedding Celebration
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>