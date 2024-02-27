Weather Department Predicts More Rain and Snow

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on 29th Feb and may grip most parts of the country on 01st March, and persist till 2nd March.
Under the influence of this weather system, Met Office has made the following predictions.
Balochistan: Widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin,
Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk,
Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila
Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from 29th Feb & 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (Heavy snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 29th Feb to 03rd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm & snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 29th Feb to 03rd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Punjab/Islamabad: Widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi,
Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad,
Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on 01st & 02nd March.
Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding during the period. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from 29th Feb to 02nd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Sindh: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi,
Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on 29th Feb & 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.
Possible Impacts and advises:
- Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on 29th Feb & 01st March, while heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat and local nullah’s of Islamabad/Rawalpindi on 01st & 02nd March.
- Heavy rain/snowfall may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on 1st and 2nd March.
- Landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area.
- Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, Vehicles and solar panels etc.
- Tourists are advised not to travel unnecessarily, while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops