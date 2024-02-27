Weather Department Predicts More Rain and Snow

Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on 29th Feb and may grip most parts of the country on 01st March, and persist till 2nd March.

Under the influence of this weather system, Met Office has made the following predictions.

Balochistan: Widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin,

Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk,

Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila

Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from 29th Feb & 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm (Heavy snowfall over the hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 29th Feb to 03rd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorm/thunderstorm & snowfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 29th Feb to 03rd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Punjab/Islamabad: Widespread heavy rain with windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi,

Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad,

Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar on 01st & 02nd March.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding during the period. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar from 29th Feb to 02nd March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Sindh: Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad Karachi,

Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur and Mirpurkhas on 29th Feb & 01st March. Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period.

Possible Impacts and advises: