Young Businessman Shares How He Makes $45,000 a Month Without a Job

A young businessman has revealed how he manages to make over $45,000 (Rs. 12.5 million) a month without any real job. At 35 years old, Ryan Hogue found himself fed up with the daily grind of sitting in traffic. Despite a comfortable job in senior web development and a side gig as an adjunct professor, the hours wasted in commuting weighed heavily on him.

In 2016, he decided to turn his frustration into opportunity. Hogue ventured into the world of passive income, starting with dropshipping and eventually expanding into print-on-demand, online courses, coaching services, and a YouTube channel.

Over the years, his income streams grew exponentially, surpassing his combined salaries by 2020. Last year alone, Hogue raked in over $1,600 (Rs. 4.4 lac) daily, amounting to a staggering $11,400 (Rs. 3.1 lac) weekly and $45,600 monthly income, according to financial documents.

Hogue attributes much of his success to a simple strategy: gamifying his business. Setting daily targets to surpass his previous earnings kept him motivated, even when progress was slow. He started small, making just a few dollars a day, but his determination to double that amount each day paid off.

Today, Hogue still adopts a game-like approach to his ventures, constantly seeking new challenges and opportunities to increase his earnings. He measures his success not just in financial terms but also in unconventional metrics, such as the number of Big Macs he can afford daily.

Despite his achievements, Hogue remains relentless in his pursuit of growth. His latest venture involves creating print-on-demand businesses for clients, leveraging automation and AI. With 11 clients already onboard, Hogue plans to further refine and upscale this service in the coming months.

While Hogue’s journey may seem unconventional, his success underscores the importance of setting small, achievable goals and staying committed to long-term financial aspirations. As he continues to expand his portfolio, his story serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to turn their side hustles into lucrative ventures.