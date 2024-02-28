Caretaker Govt to Empower NEPRA, OGRA to Set Electricity and Gas Tariffs

The caretaker government has decided to quickly empower the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on matters of determining electricity and gas tariffs without outside intervention, sources told ProPakistani.

The Federal Cabinet has given its nod to amend the NEPRA and OGRA Acts, a move that would grant more authority in tariff notifications.

Sources said that under the approved amendments, both NEPRA and OGRA would wield greater autonomy in determining electricity and gas tariffs. This move aims to streamline the regulatory process and minimize government intervention in rate determination.

The Power and Petroleum Division, along with NEPRA and OGRA, have been tasked with the rule changes to accommodate the amended provisions.

Sources said these amendments pave the way for NEPRA and OGRA to issue tariff notifications independently, and foster a more market-driven approach.

The amendments will also include provisions for the establishment of appellate tribunals to address public grievances, offering a channel for recourse in case of disputes.