Entire Punjab Will Be Monitored Through Safe City Project By End of 2024

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Tuesday, ordered the authorities to launch the Smart Safe City Project in every district of the province by the end of this year to improve the security situation.

CM Maryam Nawaz gave the order during her first visit to the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters in the provincial capital. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Marriyum Aurangzeb and Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar also accompanied the CM.

Maryam Nawaz inspected the Safe City Authority’s data center and digital wall. During her visit to the Madadgar-15 call center, she interacted with the female police officers.

The CM Punjab called Madadgar-15 to assess the police response time. She also directed the launch of an upgraded “Women Safety App” aimed at enhancing the protection of women.

The relevant officials were ordered to activate the Women Safety App in two weeks. Furthermore, CM Maryam vowed to establish a hostel for women police communication officers of Safe City.

The chief minister was briefed extensively on the test run of the Safe City Crime Stopper app, which aims to curb rising crime. The officials stated that the app allows reporting of cases related to terrorism, violence, and other crimes.