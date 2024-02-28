How To Watch Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United PSL 9 Match 15 Live Streaming

Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in their home ground, National Stadium, as the second leg of Pakistan Super League, Season 9, initiates.

Both teams are currently fighting for the 4th spot, which guarantees a place in the Playoffs later on in the season. Having played three matches, KK has four points courtesy of wins against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

IU is reeling on two points from four matches. They defeated reigning champions Lahore Qalandars in the first match of PSL 9, but they have lost three close contests ever since then.

If IU wins, they will enter the top 4 again (due to a better net run rate) although the Kings would’ve played a match less.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan). The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

