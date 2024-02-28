Pakistan to Host 2024 T20 Blind World Cup

Pakistan is set to host 2024’s T20 Blind World Cup in November, while the event’s Final will coincide with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The decision to award Pakistan with this honor was taken at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the World Blind Cricket Limited (WBCL) in Dubai.

According to reports, the World Cup will start on November 20 with the Final set to be played on December 03.

India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh have confirmed their participation in the World Cup, while the confirmation of Australia is being awaited.

Syed Sultan Shah, President WBCL, presided over the meeting where representatives of eight Full Member countries including Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh attended.

Matthew Kennedy, Manager of ICC’s Global Development, also attended the meeting, where ICC’s perspective and plans for the inclusion of blind cricket in their strategic plan were discussed. ICC wants to reach out to 30 million new supporters by the year 2030.