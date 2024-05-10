LHC Halts Punjab’s Electric Bike Scheme After Sexual Harassment Concerns

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued an interim order, halting the Punjab government’s distribution of electric bikes to students in the province until Monday.

According to details, LHC postponed the distribution of electric bikes among students of Punjab until Monday and requested comprehensive details of the project.

ALSO READ PM Takes Notice of Low Utilization of E-Office in Ministries

During the hearing of a case concerning smog reduction in the province, the court gave this order. The LHC has conditioned the lucky draw for electric bikes on future court directives and has asked the Punjab government for comprehensive information on the initiative’s scope and execution.

It is pertinent to mention that the balloting for the bikes was supposed to be held today. The court has requested a comprehensive report from the government regarding the distribution of electric bikes across various cities.

Justice Shahid Karim expressed concerns about the potential misuse of electric bikes, adding that students should be encouraged to utilize public transport.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing student safety, expressing concerns that providing them with e-bikes might lead to dangerous activities like one-wheeling. The judge also voiced concerns about the potential for male students to gather outside girls’ colleges if they were provided with these bikes.

He said that instead of giving e-bikes to students, colleges should be provided with electric buses. Furthermore, a member of the judicial commission informed the court that there had been a reduction of 2,000 kilograms in chicken supply at the Tollinton Market in Lahore following court orders.