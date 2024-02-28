PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Points Table As Islamabad United Dominate The Hosts With An Emphatic Win

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 10:49 pm

Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first in the ongoing PSL season 9.

The decision turned out to be useful for Shadab Khan and his men as they reduced the Kings to 73-4 in 10.1 overs but the partnership between Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan Niazi helped the men in blue post a fighting total of 165-5.

The seventh wicket partnership salvaged 76 runs in the first innings to challenge Islamabad United while the spinners dominated the proceedings and conceded only 55 runs in their 9 overs bowling under the economy of under 8 runs per over.

Colin Munro and Alex Hales put up a partnership of 100 runs in the 11 overs where Munro dominated the innings with his glorious half century making the run-chase smooth and easy.

Munro scored 82 runs off 47 deliveries to steer Islamabad United by 7 wickets on a day when the two time PSL champions needed a crucial win.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 10 1.154
2.    Quetta Gladiators 4 3 1 0 6 0.345
3.    Peshawar Zalmi 5 3 2 0 6 -0.285
4.    Islamabad United 5 2 3 0 4 0.108
5.    Karachi Kings 4 2 2 0 4 -0.527
6.    Lahore Qalandars 6 0 6 0 0 -0.948

 

