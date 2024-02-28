Punjab Police Ordered to Record Video of Every Raid

The Punjab police will be making video footage of every raid they conduct following the order of Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar.

The IGP issued the order upon the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Anwar directed the police officials to make videos using mobile phones in case of non-availability of body cameras.

ALSO READ Gwadar Submerges in Catastrophic Flood After Record-Breaking Rainfall

Furthermore, the police have been ordered to ensure the registration of First Information Report (FIR) without any delay. Additionally, the police must refrain from exceeding their authority in any place.

Violence against women by police officers like the incident in Rawalpindi recently will not be tolerated. The police officers have been ordered to personally monitor incidents of child abuse.

ALSO READ Sports Board Holds Kabaddi Championship at Same Football Pitch as Upcoming Pakistan Vs. Jordan FIFA Qualifier

Moreover, CM Punjab has given a month to the authorities to clean up all the garbage across the province. “There is one month’s time and after that I will see where instructions were followed and where not,” said Maryam during the first meeting regarding progress of Clean Punjab Project.