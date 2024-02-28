Gwadar Submerges in Catastrophic Flood After Record-Breaking Rainfall

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 6:47 pm

The coastal city of Gwadar has made headlines as it shattered previous rainfall records with an unprecedented downpour of 168mm in a single event.

It should be noted that the previous record during February within a 24-hour period was 38mm of rainfall.

Furthermore, forecasts indicate the possibility of high tides reaching between 6 to 7 feet along the Balochistan coast on the 1st and 2nd of March.

 

Earlier, Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on 29th Feb and may grip most parts of the country on 01st March, and persist till 2nd March.

Under the influence of this weather system, Met Office has predicted that different parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad will receive substantial rainfall.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

