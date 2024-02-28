Gwadar Submerges in Catastrophic Flood After Record-Breaking Rainfall

The coastal city of Gwadar has made headlines as it shattered previous rainfall records with an unprecedented downpour of 168mm in a single event.

It should be noted that the previous record during February within a 24-hour period was 38mm of rainfall.

Furthermore, forecasts indicate the possibility of high tides reaching between 6 to 7 feet along the Balochistan coast on the 1st and 2nd of March.

🚨 #Gawadar #Floods | #Record #Broken!

All records are broken! Earlier in 2008, the highest rainfall in 24 hours was 38 mm, while on February 27, 125 mm of rain was recorded in just 24 hours and a total of 168 mm was recorded in this spell. Which caused severe destruction and… pic.twitter.com/fq26YsmjCc — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) February 28, 2024

🚨 انتہائی افسوناک مناظر!!

گوادر ڈوب گیا۔۔کئی گھنٹوں کی بارش نے تباہی مچادی،سیلابی صورتحال.. تمام ریکارڈ ٹوٹ گئے! pic.twitter.com/SV4oQAVG61 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) February 28, 2024

🚨بلوچستان کے ساحلی علاقوں میں سیلابی ریلے! گوادر میں طوفانی ہوائیں اور موسلا دھار ⛈️ بارشیں.. اب تک 150 ملی میٹر سے زیادہ بارش ریکارڈ! ویڈیو میں کئی من وزنی ٹینکر کو اوڑھتے ہوئے دیکھا جاسکتا ہے.. 😱 pic.twitter.com/YyP2SA32gI — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) February 27, 2024

🛑 تازہ ترین : پیشگوئی کے عین مطابق گوادر سمیت بلوچستان کے ساحلی علاقوں میں موسلا دھار بارش.. شہر میں اربن فلڈنگ.. اب تک 81 ملی میٹر بارش ریکارڈ.. pic.twitter.com/KxO3H1cMTq — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) February 27, 2024

Earlier, Met Office informed that a strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on 29th Feb and may grip most parts of the country on 01st March, and persist till 2nd March.

Under the influence of this weather system, Met Office has predicted that different parts of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and Islamabad will receive substantial rainfall.