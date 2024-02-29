Chris Gayle Hopes Cricket Will Become Famous in US After T20 World Cup

Chris Gayle, West Indies undisputed cricketing superstar, hopes that the 2024 T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies will help cricket develop a name for itself in the American sports market and make it at the global level.

The Cup will be the first major international cricket tournament in the United States, with a sold-out crowd expected for the clash between India and Pakistan at a temporary 34,000-seat venue in Long Island, New York.

“India v Pakistan is in New York, I’m sure it’s going to be phenomenal,” Gayle told foreign media in an interview marking 100 days to go until the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Gayle believes that the Major League Cricket event, a US-based T20 franchise competition, has planted roots of cricket in the country.

“They (the USA) had a T20 tournament last year and it was a success. It’s a big market, we just have to hope it will be a success within the United States.”

The 44-year-old, a member of the West Indies teams that became T20 World Champions in 2012 and 2016, said: “We just want to be in the (June 29) final here in Barbados. Anything is possible when you make it to the final.”