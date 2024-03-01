FBR to Implement Track and Trace System in Tiles Sector

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to implement the Track and Trace system in the manufacturing units of the tiles sector for electronic monitoring of the production and supply of tiles.

The FBR issued S.R.O. 308(i)/2024 on Friday to amend Sales Tax Rules, 2006 to check sales tax evasion in the steel sector.

Sources told ProPakistani that the FBR has included the tiles sector in the list of sectors subjected to electronic monitoring through the Track and Trace system.

According to the S.R.O. 308 (1)/2024, the FBR has amended Sales Tax Rules, 2006. The provisions of Sales Tax Rules would be applicable for electronic monitoring, tracking, and tracing of production, import, and supply-chain of the following goods, on real real-time basis: tobacco Products; beverages; sugar; fertilizer; cement; petroleum products; steel sector and now tiles.