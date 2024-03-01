PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Celebrate Birth of Hasan Ali’s Daughter

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 1, 2024 | 3:05 pm

Islamabad United welcomed their ex-member, Hasan Ali, back in their dug-out as the capital city franchise celebrated the birth of his daughter, Hazal Hassan Ali.

Islamabad calls their players ‘Sheru’ which is an Urdu-language word for ‘Lion’. They used the same word for Hassan who played for the franchise for three consecutive seasons, 2021-23.

Hassan cut the cake brought by the Islamabad franchise and then hugged Islamabad’s captain Shadab Khan.

Hassan called Shadab ‘Chachu’ which is a local word for ‘Uncle’. The two have shared a friendly bond during their time in the national team; their careers kickstarted with the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and have seen many milestones together.

The right-arm fast bowler made fun by saying: “I need gifts for my baby,” when he was done eating the cake.

He thanked the Islamabad United fraternity for the surprise, as well as the gifts.

Faiz Ahmed

