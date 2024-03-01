Islamabad United Celebrate Birth of Hasan Ali’s Daughter

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Islamabad United welcomed their ex-member, Hasan Ali, back in their dug-out as the capital city franchise celebrated the birth of his daughter, Hazal Hassan Ali.
Islamabad calls their players ‘Sheru’ which is an Urdu-language word for ‘Lion’. They used the same word for Hassan who played for the franchise for three consecutive seasons, 2021-23.
Hassan cut the cake brought by the Islamabad franchise and then hugged Islamabad’s captain Shadab Khan.
Hassan called Shadab ‘Chachu’ which is a local word for ‘Uncle’. The two have shared a friendly bond during their time in the national team; their careers kickstarted with the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and have seen many milestones together.
The right-arm fast bowler made fun by saying: “I need gifts for my baby,” when he was done eating the cake.
He thanked the Islamabad United fraternity for the surprise, as well as the gifts.
Once a Sheru, always a Sheru!
We had the joy of welcoming @RealHa55an back to the United's dressing room to celebrate the birth of his beautiful baby girl, Hazal Hassan Ali.
Here's to new beginnings and lifelong bonds! ❤#UnitedWeWin #UnitedForever #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/nUnlB2ilSg
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2024