Sugar Sale Stopped at Utility Stores in Lahore

According to a report by a private TV channel on Thursday, the management of all utility stores in Lahore has suspended the sale of sugar until March 4, despite having stock available.

This decision was made due to the increased influx of consumers to utility stores ahead of Ramadan.

Recently, the Utility Stores Corporation announced a reduction in the prices of various items ahead of the holy month.

There are also reports suggesting that the rates of more essential items will be decreased as part of the Ramazan relief package next month.

A representative from the Utility Stores Corporation stated that prices of several brands of cooking oil, tea, ghee, and other products have been decreased.