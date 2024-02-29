Tecno Showcases Its Latest Rollable Phone Prototype at MWC

In a noteworthy development, Tecno, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, introduced an innovative rollable phone concept named the Phantom Ultimate last year. Initially showcased solely through demo videos, this concept has now evolved into a tangible prototype, making a prominent appearance at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Just like last year’s concept, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate can extend its screen to the back. But once the main screen is extended, the extra screen on the back rolls back to the front. This is showcased better in the demo video from last year.

However, we also have a hands-on image of the prototype at MWC courtesy of GSMArena. It also shows how the UI can adjust around the rolling screen, but more on that later.

Initiating with a 6.55” display gracefully curving around its left edge, the phone transforms with a simple push of a button. Witnessing a rapid expansion, the screen extends wider, gradually unfurling to accommodate additional space. Within a mere 1.3 seconds, the screen size escalates to 7.11”, albeit with a modified aspect ratio, showcasing the seamless evolution of the device’s display technology.

Similar to foldable phones, the Phantom Ultimate is also able to adjust its UI around the shifting screen. The interface and apps can move around as the screen extends or retracts.

Initially boasting a thickness of 9.93mm, the device once stood as one of the slimmest options among foldable smartphones. However, recent advancements in horizontal folding models have surpassed this benchmark, with some now achieving dimensions below the 10mm threshold, namely the Honor Magic V2, which is now the slimmest foldable in the market.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate is not meant to hit the shelves as it is only supposed to showcase the technology Tecno is working on, hence the “concept” label.