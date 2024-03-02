PSL 9 Points Table as Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators Share the Spoils

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators were expected to face off against each other in Match 18 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium but both teams shared the spoils as the match was called off due to rain.

Both the teams will receive 1 point each which means that the Gladiators will reach the 9-point tally for the first time since PSL 2020 and sit on 2nd place in the standings of PSL season 9.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, will be disappointed that the weather did not allow them to capitalize on their home advantage and will go home with a point that might help them in qualifying for the playoffs. They languish in the 4th place and are fighting for their lives to avoid the bottom two places.

Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi on March 4 whereas Quetta Gladiators will take on Karachi Kings in their next match on March 6.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 10 1.154 2. Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 0 9 0.313 3. Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 1 7 -0.285 4. Islamabad United 6 2 3 0 5 0.108 5. Karachi Kings 5 2 3 0 4 -0.460 6. Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

