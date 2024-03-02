PSL 9 Match 18 Preview: Islamabad Host High Flying Quetta in Rainy Rawalpindi

Islamabad United go face-to-face against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as the two teams collide in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

Islamabad will have the support of their home fans for the first time in Season 9, as they travelled from Karachi on the back of winning their previous match against the Kings.

Quetta Gladiators are off to a flyer, they have amassed 8 points from 5 matches. A new leader, Rilee Rossouw, has brought a new soul to the QG franchise.

Their previous captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is still the first choice wicket-keeper, but his captaincy role has ended.

Mohammad Amir is expected to come back in the XI after he was rested in the previous match.

However, the match is in doubt due to persistent rainfall in Rawalpindi. It will be interesting to see if a reduced match will take place or not.

Pitch Report:

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium gets included in the conduction of PSL 9 for the first time on March 02.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 209, with Multan Sultans 262-3 being the highest total at the venue.

During PSL 8, a 200+ total was scored in more than half (64%) of the matches at this venue, which guarantees that this ground is a batter’s paradise.

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Islamabad United 18 9 9 Quetta Gladiators 9 9

Expected Playing XIs

Islamabad United:

Colin Munro Alex Hales Agha Salman Shadab Khan (C) Jordan Cox Azam Khan (WK) Imad Wasim Faheem Ashraf Naseem Shah Hunain Shah Tymal Mills

Quetta Gladiators:

Jason Roy Saud Shakeel Khawaja Nafay Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK) Rilee Rossouw (C) Sherfane Rutherford Akeal Hosein Mohammad Wasim Abrar Ahmed Usman Tariq Mohammad Amir

