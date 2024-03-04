Cement Sales Decline by 19% in February

The cement despatches declined by 19.22 percent in February 2024. The total cement despatches during February 2024 were 3.259 million tons against 4.035 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during February 2024 were 2.863 million tons compared to 3.590 million tons in February 2023, showing a decline of 20.23 percent. Exports despatches also declined by 11.02 percent as the volumes reduced from 444,962 tons in February 2023 to 395,935 tons in February 2024.

In February 2024, North based cement mills despatched 2.433 million tons cement showing a decline of 19.26 percent against 3.014 million tons despatches in February 2023. South based mills despatched 826,085 tons cement during February 2024 that was 19.08 percent less compared to the despatches of 1.021 million tons during February 2023.

North based cement mills despatched 2.338 million tons cement in domestic markets in February 2024 showing a decline of 20.73 percent against 2.949 million tons despatches in February 2023. South based mills despatched 525,543 tons of cement in local markets during February 2024 that was 17.97 percent less compared to the despatches of 640,645 during February 2023.

Exports from North based mills increased by 47.40 percent as the quantities increased from 64,717 tons in February 2023 to 95,393 tons in February 2024. Exports from the South reduced by 20.96 percent to 300,542 tons in February 2024 from 380,245 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eight months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 30.555 million tons, which is 2.52 percent higher than 29.805 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic despatches during this period were 26.059 million tons against 27.207 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 4.22 percent. Export despatches showed a healthy increase by 73.10 percent as the volumes increased to 4.496 million tons during the first eight months of the current fiscal year compared to 2.597 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 21.495 million tons cement domestically during the first eight months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 3.73 percent than cement despatches of 22.327 million tons during July-February 2023. Exports from the North increased by 35.02 percent percent to 915,449 tons during July-February 2024 compared with 678,006 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 2.59 percent to 22.410 million tons during the first eight months of the current financial year from 23.005 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-February 2024 were 4.564 million tons showing reduction of 6.47 percent over 4.880 million tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from the South increased by a massive 86.55 percent to 3.580 million tons during July-February 2024 compared with 1.919 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 19.78 percent to 8.145 million tons during the first eight months of the current financial year from 6.799 million tons during the same period of last financial year.

A spokesman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that the industry is very hopeful that the new government will frame industry friendly policies and will address its grave issues on priority.