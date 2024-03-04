FBR Issues All Outstanding Refunds to Exporters

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued all outstanding refunds as of March 3, 2024, to exporters amounting to Rs. 65 billion.

The refunds were issued after directives given by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during his first speech on the floor of the National Assembly after being elected to the office of the Prime Minister.

The refunds issued to exporters will lead to better exports and an increase in the forex reserves of Pakistan. Trade bodies and export-oriented sectors have welcomed the move by the Prime Minister and said that the move will lead to economic prosperity and the creation of more jobs in the textile industry.