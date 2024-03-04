Lahore High Court Rejects Petition Against Aurat March

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition on Monday that sought to halt the upcoming Aurat March by terming it “inadmissible.”

It is important to note that the 2024 Aurat March is set to take place across different cities of the country on March 8.

Today, Justice Shahid Karim of LHC announced the reserved verdict on the petition filed by a citizen named Azam Butt.

In his petition, Azam had argued that the Aurat March cards and banners are not acceptable in an Islamic society. The petitioner had requested the LHC to issue an order to stop this year’s Aurat March. However, Justice Shahid Karim termed the petition inadmissible.

It is pertinent to mention that last year, the district administration of Lahore refused permission to the march organizers to hold a public rally.

Following a legal battle, the court directed the district administration and Aurat March organizers to finalize a location for last year’s rally. Later, DC Haider and the Aurat March organizers unanimously agreed on the time and venue for the event.