PSL 9 Latest Points Table As Shadab Khan Inspires Islamabad To Victory Against Zalmi In Rawalpindi

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 20th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United put up a formidable total of 196-4 in their allotted 20 overs after their skipper Shadab Khan played a blistering innings of 80 runs from just 51 deliveries. Salman Ali Agha anchored the innings maturely and notched up a 65 run partnership with the skipper whilst scoring 37 runs off 25 deliveries.

Saim Ayub and Muhammad Zeeshan were the better performers with the ball, Saim Ayub picked up two crucial wickets of Alex Hales and Colin Munro while Zeeshan remained economical in his 4 overs.

Aamer Jamal came on the pitch with his scoring gloves on as he powered sixes and dismantled bowlers all across the power with his immaculate power hitting scoring 87 runs off 49 balls and only Paul Walter supported him at the other end as he made 33 runs off 29 deliveries.

The skipper Shadab Khan also stole the show with the ball after he picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd innings and 300 T20 wickets in his career which was a milestone.

Islamabad United won by 29 runs and now have registered 7 points on the table and have risen to 3rd place after 7 matches.

Both Hunain Shah and Rumman Raees picked up two wickets each to help Islamabad United get an important win.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans Q 7 6 1 0 12 1.133 2. Quetta Gladiators 6 4 1 1 9 0.313 3. Islamabad United 7 3 3 1 7 0.337 4. Peshawar Zalmi 7 3 3 1 7 -0.480 5. Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 4 -0.551 6. Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 1 1 -0.948

