Senator Tangi No Longer Wants to Ban Social Media in Pakistan

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 6:43 pm

Formerly aligned with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi has opted to retract a resolution aimed at prohibiting all social media networks.

Citing adverse impacts on the youth, the resolution underscored concerns regarding the negative effects propagated by social media platforms.

Senator Tangi had previously introduced a resolution in the Senate, advocating for the banning of prominent social media platforms including Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

His argument centered on the detrimental impact of these platforms on the nation’s youth, and religious and cultural fabric, alleging the propagation of hatred and dissemination of false information.

Additionally, he asserted that these platforms were being exploited to undermine the country’s interests and integrity, including defaming the armed forces through the dissemination of negative and malicious content.

In urging the government to take decisive action, he advocated for a ban on these platforms to shield the young generation from their adverse and potentially devastating consequences.

The resolution encountered staunch resistance from various political parties and civil society organizations, denouncing it as a blatant endeavor to stifle freedom of expression and impede access to information.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had previously cautioned against the proposed ban, highlighting that such action would contravene citizens’ constitutional rights and pose a threat to the democratic process.

Furthermore, the PPP officially disassociated itself from the resolution, emphasizing its lack of affiliation and affirming the termination of Senator Tangi’s basic membership for breaching party policies and discipline. Despite being introduced, the resolution did not progress within the Senate and was ultimately retracted by Senator Tangi.

Aasil Ahmed

