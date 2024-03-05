Facebook, Instagram Down as Meta Faces Massive Global Outage

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 9:34 pm

Meta’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are currently experiencing widespread technical problems, with users reporting errors in accessing the platforms.

Instagram users reported that they were unable to refresh their feeds. The outage also extended to Meta’s Messaging platform and Threads.

In a post on X, internet monitor Netblocks said that the disruption in Meta’s platforms is not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with users reporting that they had suddenly been logged out of their accounts.

