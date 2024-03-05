Faysal Bank Complements State Bank’s Efforts for Enhancing Financial Literacy

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), a leading Islamic financial institution of Pakistan, has partnered with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for ‘Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2024’. Committed to fostering financial education and inclusivity, FBL furthers its pledge to complement the SBP efforts for this resourceful initiative of empowerment.

During the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2024, Faysal Bank teams will be conducting educational camps across five districts of Pakistan, including Abbottabad, Bahawalnagar, Mirpur, Okara and Gilgit, for three consecutive days, starting 5 March 2024.

To further the impact of the Pakistan Financial Literacy Week volunteers from the Bank will also be conducting sessions with the children from underprivileged schools on how to save money as well as highlighting the digital future of financial institutions.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO, Faysal Bank said: “Financial literacy is the stepping stone to financial inclusion especially amongst the vulnerable communities. We are also cognizant of nurturing sustainable development through our expansion strategy. At Faysal Bank, we stand resolutely committed to the cause of financial education especially Riba-free Islamic Banking and will continue to complement the Government and Regulator’s focus on deepening financial inclusion.”

Through the National Financial Literacy Programme, the Bank empowers its employees with enhanced financial knowledge via an internal platform, Faysal Ecademy, offering convenient access to educational resources, fostering continuous learning.