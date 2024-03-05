Wisden’s Under 25 World Test XI Features 3 Pakistani Players

Wisden announced its latest Under-25 Playing XI which features the best performers in Test cricket from around the world since December 2022.

Pakistan’s opening Test batter Abdullah Shafique has also featured in the playing XI alongside Pakistani pace duo Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The list also features young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal who has scored 971 runs at an average of 69.35 in his first 8 Test matches. He is only the third Indian player to score two successive double-hundreds.

Abdullah Shafique on the other hand has played 17 Test matches. Out of those, he has played 14 Test matches in Asia while scoring 1330 runs at an average of 44.02.

Despite injuries, Naseem Shah has also impressed in his first 17 Test matches and right now he holds the record for the second youngest player in Pakistan with a Test five-for and has 51 scalps to his name.

With 113 wickets in 29 matches, Shaheen Shah Afridi is also on the list. His recent form against Australia was poor where he only took 8 wickets in 3 Test matches, but his past performances helped him to get into the team.

Another Indian batter Shubman Gill has also booked a spot in the playing XI thanks to his recent form against England where the batter scored 104 runs in the 1st Test, 91 in the second Test, and 52 in the fourth. Despite his poor form prior to the England series, the player has got a spot in the eleven.

Australian duo Cameron Green and Todd Murphy also made it to the squad alongside English batter Harry Brooks while West Indian wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was also named in the playing XI after his performance in the away tour of Australia.

The list also includes New Zealand’s left-handed batting sensation Rachin Ravindra and South African left-arm-pacer Marco Jansen.

Wisden Under-25 Playing XI

Player Country Abdullah Shafique Pakistan Yashasvi Jaiswal India Rachin Ravindra New Zealand Shubman Gill India Harry Brook England Joshua Da Silva West Indies Cameron Green Australia Todd Murphy Australia Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan Marco Jansen South Africa Naseem Shah Pakistan

