Elon Musk Trolls Meta Outage With Hilarious Meme

Meta’s social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook are facing a major outage worldwide, and of course, Elon Musk, owner of rival social media X (formerly Twitter) did not miss a golden opportunity to troll Meta for it.

Musk, ever known as a meme lord on the internet, shared a meme on X, trolling how Meta apps are down, but X is not. Check it out below.

Musk was later joined by X CEO Linda Yaccarino who jokingly said that Meta users checking whether Instagram and Facebook are dead came over to X. She retweeted a meme of Instagram users rushing to X to check if it’s down.

She also threw shade at Meta saying that everything is functioning perfectly fine on X’s side.

Testing, testing… affirmative, everything is functioning smoothly here. 😉 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) March 5, 2024

Amid the global Meta outage, X naturally saw a surge in user activity as everyone flocked to the app. The number of times users opened the app was 40% higher and impressions were 23% higher than average, as reported by @XNews.

ALSO READ Senator Tangi No Longer Wants to Ban Social Media in Pakistan

Similar outages have occurred in the past, but today marks the first significant Facebook outage of 2024. According to reports from the widely-used website Down Detector, the majority of users encountered login issues approximately at 8 pm Pakistan time.

Taking into account the number of reports filed on the website, nearly two million users updated Down Detector on their status during the outage. However, a Facebook outage in 2021 was considerably more severe and set a new record for problem reports submitted.

Despite Meta’s announcement that users were unable to use its services “earlier,” users and commentators on Down Detector persisted in reporting ongoing issues accessing Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram.