Elon Musk Trolls Meta Outage With Hilarious Meme

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 3:50 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Meta’s social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook are facing a major outage worldwide, and of course, Elon Musk, owner of rival social media X (formerly Twitter) did not miss a golden opportunity to troll Meta for it.

Musk, ever known as a meme lord on the internet, shared a meme on X, trolling how Meta apps are down, but X is not. Check it out below.

Musk was later joined by X CEO Linda Yaccarino who jokingly said that Meta users checking whether Instagram and Facebook are dead came over to X. She retweeted a meme of Instagram users rushing to X to check if it’s down.

She also threw shade at Meta saying that everything is functioning perfectly fine on X’s side.

Amid the global Meta outage, X naturally saw a surge in user activity as everyone flocked to the app. The number of times users opened the app was 40% higher and impressions were 23% higher than average, as reported by @XNews.

ALSO READ

Similar outages have occurred in the past, but today marks the first significant Facebook outage of 2024. According to reports from the widely-used website Down Detector, the majority of users encountered login issues approximately at 8 pm Pakistan time.

Taking into account the number of reports filed on the website, nearly two million users updated Down Detector on their status during the outage. However, a Facebook outage in 2021 was considerably more severe and set a new record for problem reports submitted.

ALSO READ

Despite Meta’s announcement that users were unable to use its services “earlier,” users and commentators on Down Detector persisted in reporting ongoing issues accessing Facebook, Messenger, or Instagram.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Kinza Hashmi’s Pre-Birthday Bash: A Star-Studded Affair of Glamour and Friendship
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>