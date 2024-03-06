FBR to Decide All Sales Tax Refund Claims Within 30 Days

On the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to Field Formations to decide all Sales Tax Refund claims within 30 days.

The FBR has directed all concerned Chief Commissioners to ensure compliance of these instructions.’

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, FBR issued all outstanding refunds as of March 3, 2024, to exporters amounting to Rs. 65 billion.

The refunds were issued after directives given by Prime Minister Sharif during his first speech on the floor of the National Assembly after being elected to the office of the Prime Minister.