Google Pixel 8a to Get Higher Price in Some Regions

A recent report from a typically credible source suggests that Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a could come with a notably higher price tag compared to its predecessors, particularly in the EU.

According to German retailers, the Pixel 7a initially debuted at €500. However, it’s reported that the Pixel 8a is set to start at €570. Interestingly, there will be two variants available: one offering 128 GB of storage and the other offering 256 GB. The latter is expected to be priced at €630.

Internal listings from the aforementioned German retailers indicate that the Pixel 8a is purportedly set to be released in four colors upon its launch. These colors are identified as Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue), and Mint (light green). It’s worth noting that not all colors may be available for both storage variants, as the 256 GB model is currently exclusively listed in Obsidian.

Expected to hit the market in either April or May, the Pixel 8a is anticipated to feature Google’s Tensor G3 SoC and 8 GB of RAM, based on previous leaks and rumors. Distinguishing itself with a noticeably rounder design compared to its predecessor, it will also boast two rear cameras housed within a ‘visor’ extending across the phone’s back—a signature Pixel characteristic that has become quite recognizable.

There is no word on a launch date yet and given Google’s erratic roadmap of its A series phones, it is hard to tell when the Pixel 8a is going to launch. But since the Pixel 7a launched earlier than usual in May, we can expect a similar timeline for the 8a as well.