Google Pixel’s Feature Drop Brings Host of Upgrades to New and Old Phones

It’s that time again for Google to unveil its latest batch of features for its Pixel lineup, and the timing couldn’t be more opportune.

The latest Pixel feature drop introduces Circle to Search for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, following its initial debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra, and subsequent availability on Google’s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro earlier this year.

The functionality remains consistent across devices: simply long-press the navigation bar or home button, then make a circle on the screen, scribble, highlight, or tap an image, text, or video to access comprehensive information about it.

Shifting our focus to Instagram, there’s news for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, or Pixel Fold device users. You’re now equipped with the ability to capture and share 10-bit HDR videos directly on Instagram Reels. Moreover, you can elevate your visual content experience by uploading and sharing Ultra HDR photos on your feed.

Introducing app screen sharing, a feature that enables you to share a single app at a time during casting, recording, or presenting in a video call on your Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, or Pixel 5a 5G and newer phone. Now, you have the option to share only the specific app you choose, eliminating the need to share your entire screen if you prefer not to.

Connecting previously used devices is now significantly streamlined, thanks to the enhancements made to the Connected Devices settings page. Here, you’ll find a list of previously set-up Bluetooth accessories on your new phone or tablet. With the introduction of Fast Pair, you can seamlessly pair these devices with ease.

Google Docs now offers markups, allowing you to incorporate handwritten annotations into your documents or assignments directly from your Pixel device. Whether you prefer using your finger or a stylus, you can seamlessly add your annotations. Additionally, you have the flexibility to select from various pen colors and highlighters to suit your preferences.

Google Pixel Tablet as well as the Pixel Watch are getting a ton of new features through the new Feature Drop as well.