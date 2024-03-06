IT Ministry Set to Launch BridgeStart Pakistan to Support Startups

The Ministry of IT and Telecom is set to launch the International Startup Exchange Program, aimed at providing Pakistani startups with a unique opportunity to engage with top-ranked international incubators and accelerators.

Government officials have outlined that this program will be instrumental in fostering greater collaboration and innovation within the Pakistani startup ecosystem.

Through a rigorous selection process, Pakistani startups will be shortlisted for participation in this exchange program, with the Government of Pakistan funding their overseas visits.

During their time abroad, these startups will be fully immersed within dynamic innovation ecosystems, gaining invaluable insights into the daily operations, collaborative spirit, and innovation culture that drive successful startups globally.

MoITT officials have highlighted that Pakistani startups have historically faced challenges associated with limited international exposure. Operating within a somewhat isolated ecosystem, they often struggle to benchmark against global standards and best practices, hindering their ability to create globally competitive products and services.

The initiative, BridgeStart Pakistan, represents a significant step towards addressing these longstanding challenges and unlocking unprecedented opportunities for Pakistani startups.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s IT Sector Shines At LEAP 2024 in Riyadh

According to the Ministry officials, Pakistani startups made significant strides in 2023, attracting a noteworthy $75.6 million in funding, according to Ministry officials. Recognizing the potential and importance of these startups in driving economic growth and innovation, the government is committed to supporting them through initiatives like the BridgeStart Pakistan program.