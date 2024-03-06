JS Bank Partners with World’s Best Photographer Mario Testino to Capture Pakistan for ‘A Beautiful World’ Series

JS Bank, a leading financial institution in Pakistan, partnered with Mario Testino, the internationally renowned celebrity and fashion photographer.

During his visit to Pakistan, Testino captured the country’s vibrant culture and diverse populace for his globally celebrated series, ‘A Beautiful World.’

With eighteen exhibitions and more than 16 books published on his work, Mario has been the official photographer for the British Royal Family, Diana, Princess of Wales and Her Majesty Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan. His project, ‘A Beautiful World’, has covered dozens of countries globally in a breathtaking visual journey that showcases the richness and diversity of cultures as well as the vibrant narratives that make each place and its people special.

This partnership aligns with JS Bank’s mission to promote Pakistan on the international stage and support initiatives that bring global attention to the country’s unique and vibrant identity.

With this collaboration, the Bank aims to celebrate the country’s rich heritage and cultural history through the lens of one of the world’s most celebrated photographers.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, commented: “We are honored to partner with Mario Testino to get Pakistan featured on an international platform. With this collaboration, we aim to highlight the real essence of Pakistan’s diverse culture, people, and rich history and share it with the global audience.’’

Mario’s photographic journey captured vibrant communities from Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as the President’s Bodyguard, aiming to bring to life the richness of Pakistan’s traditions and people through his celebrated photographic style.

This initiative is part of JS Bank’s ongoing efforts to contribute to the positive narrative surrounding the country and foster a deeper appreciation for its heritage.