PSL 9 Points Table As Lahore Qalandars Topple Islamabad United in Rawalpindi

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 11:20 pm

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first against the Lahore Qalandars in their quest to reach the top 2 places in the Pakistan Super League as the two teams locked horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

South African batter Rassie Van Der Dussen was playing his last match for Lahore Qalandars and he played a sumptuous innings oozing with class scoring 64 runs off 44 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi arrived on the crease with three wickets down and played a blistering innings where he blasted 4 sixes in his quickfire 30 runs off 14 balls.

David Weise made quick 24 runs off 11 deliveries down the order to help Lahore post a fighting total of 162-7.

Azam Khan scored a quickfire 29 and Rana Faheem Ashraf played a blistering innings of 41 off 31 balls but Zaman Khan had other ideas as he finished off the game in the penultimate over as Lahore won by 17 runs.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans Q 8 6 2 0 12 0.967
2.    Quetta Gladiators 7 4 2 1 9 -0.094
3.    Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 1 9 -0.384
4.    Islamabad United 8 3 4 1 7 0.163
5.    Karachi Kings 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184
6.    Lahore Qalandars 8 1 6 1 3 -0.681

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>