Realme 12 Brings 108MP Camera, 45W Charging, and 120Hz Screen for Only $205

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 5:16 pm

After completing the Realme 12 Pro series, the Chinese phone maker has finally unveiled the vanilla Realme 12 in India, making the family a four-strong group. As expected, the Realme 12 is an entry-level model that cuts corners to keep the price down.

Design and Display

The Realme 12 boasts an LCD panel sized at 6.72 inches diagonally. It features 1080p resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The overall design is almost the same as the Realme 12 Pro alternatives.

Realme 12 introduced with Dimensity 6100+ and 108MP main cam

Notably, this marks the debut of Realme’s Dynamic Button feature on a smartphone. The power button, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner, offers versatility by toggling between seven functions, such as launching the camera app or activating do not disturb mode with a long press, similar to the iPhone’s Action Button.

Internals and Software

At the device’s core is MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ processor, accompanied by either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via the microSD card slot.

For software, you get Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top.

Cameras

Realme opted for a dual-camera configuration on the rear, featuring a prominent 108MP ISOCELL HM6 main sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and 9-to-1 pixel binning, enabling 3x in-sensor zoom. Accompanying this primary sensor is a 2MP depth sensor to assist with capturing depth information.

The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 45W wired charging that enables quick top-ups.

Realme 12 has a starting price of only $205 in India and is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colors.

Realme 12 Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
    • Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
  • Colors: Twilight Purple, Woodland Green
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging
  • Price: $205

Aasil Ahmed

lens

