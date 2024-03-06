Realme 12 Brings 108MP Camera, 45W Charging, and 120Hz Screen for Only $205

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
After completing the Realme 12 Pro series, the Chinese phone maker has finally unveiled the vanilla Realme 12 in India, making the family a four-strong group. As expected, the Realme 12 is an entry-level model that cuts corners to keep the price down.
Design and Display
The Realme 12 boasts an LCD panel sized at 6.72 inches diagonally. It features 1080p resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The overall design is almost the same as the Realme 12 Pro alternatives.
Notably, this marks the debut of Realme’s Dynamic Button feature on a smartphone. The power button, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner, offers versatility by toggling between seven functions, such as launching the camera app or activating do not disturb mode with a long press, similar to the iPhone’s Action Button.
Internals and Software
At the device’s core is MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ processor, accompanied by either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable via the microSD card slot.
For software, you get Android 14 with Realme UI 5 on top.
Cameras
Realme opted for a dual-camera configuration on the rear, featuring a prominent 108MP ISOCELL HM6 main sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and 9-to-1 pixel binning, enabling 3x in-sensor zoom. Accompanying this primary sensor is a 2MP depth sensor to assist with capturing depth information.
The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 45W wired charging that enables quick top-ups.
Realme 12 has a starting price of only $205 in India and is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colors.
Realme 12 Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC2
- OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide)
- Colors: Twilight Purple, Woodland Green
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging
- Price: $205