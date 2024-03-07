Brillanz Group Sets New Industry Standard With Debut Summit at Iconic MWC Barcelona

Brillanz Group, a Pakistan origin company with global offices in UK, Portugal, USA and UAE, hosted a first-of-its-kind Sustainable Energy Summit at the world’s largest connectivity event – MWC Barcelona, Spain – with a focus on sustainable telecom innovation and AI solutions.

This summit represents a historic moment as it is the first time a Pakistani origin company has hosted a summit of such scale at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, Spain.

Leading Pakistani Companies that participated in the Summit include Jazz (VEON), Telenor Pakistan, Softoo Ltd, Mercurial Minds, Nokia, ZTE Pakistan, SCT, Digitization Integrators, Infralectric Pvt Ltd, HNL, amongst others.

The summit, titled “Innovate, Fund, Transform: Telecom’s Journey to a Sustainable, AI-Powered Era,” has set a new precedent for the intersection of technology and sustainability within the telecom sector, with a special focus on AI-enabled solutions.

Bilal Qureshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brillanz Group, a trailblazer in engineering & energy solutions for the global telecom sector, highlighted the summit’s significance in propelling innovative and sustainable solutions within the industry. He emphasized that hosting such an event at MWC Barcelona was a historic milestone for a Pakistani company.

Bilal said:” This summit marks a historic moment as it’s the inaugural occasion a Pakistani company has hosted such a large-scale event at MWC Barcelona. The global launch of Thunder, our AI-Enabled Energy Intelligence Platform, underscores our dedication to spearheading impactful innovation, particularly in enhancing energy efficiency within the global telecom sector, which accounts for approximately 3% of worldwide carbon emissions.”

The unveiling of Thunder, a hardware-agnostic SaaS platform, at the summit heralds a paradigm shift in how the telecom industry approaches energy efficiency, establishing a benchmark for intelligent energy management.

The Sustainable Energy Summit has been a landmark event, highlighting Brillanz Group’s leadership in sustainable innovation.

Notable moments from the summit comprised a fireside chat with Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz. Aamir Ibrahim’s discussions offered deep insights into the future of the telecom sector, underlining the necessity for a sustainable strategy to address the escalating energy requirements.

Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telenor Pakistan, presented case study of Telenor Pakistan and introduced Thunder, an AI-driven Energy Intelligence Platform, during his keynote address. Vohra also highlighted Telenor Pakistan’s innovative sustainability initiatives and shared a collaborative case study on Thunder’s development with Brillanz Group.

Thunder offers a revolutionary approach to energy management in the telecom sector, it is a multi-layered AI-Enabled intelligent platform that includes monitoring, control, analytics, prediction and autonomous decision-making for driving energy efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.

Telenor Pakistan has implemented Thunder across its network, marking a substantial improvement in energy management and operational efficiency.

Additionally, Mr. Awais Vohra, CTO Telenor in his keynote, also presented Pakistan’s first sustainability-aligned innovative business model successfully deployed at Telenor Pakistan. This trailblazer low-carbon project is structured as Deferred Capex, invested & delivered by Infralectric Pvt Ltd (A Brillanz Company) resulting in a cashflow positive model for the Telecom Industry from the onset, bringing down operational costs significantly as well as reducing carbon emissions.

The summit featured renowned global speakers such as Emanuel Kolta, Lead Innovation at GSMA, Danial M, VP Technology Sales at Nokia, Shakil Ahmad, Senior Sales Director at Rohdes & Schwarz, Falk Schroder, MD at Detecon MEA, along with others who engaged in insightful panel discussions.

The summit concluded with insight from Ousama Hanif, CCO at Brillanz Group, delivering a keynote on IoT-driven innovations in asset security, specifically Cratus Smart Cabinets for global telecoms. These discussions and collaborations are expected to leave a lasting impact on the industry, guiding it towards a greener and more efficient future.

The Summit was moderated by Ayla Majid, a globally recognized influential voice on sustainability and innovative finance, who is also the Co-Founder of Infralectric by Brillanz Group and CEO of Planetive.

About Brillanz Group

Brillanz Group is a leading provider of innovative energy and technology solutions for the telecom industry, dedicated to driving sustainability through cutting-edge AI, IoT enabled Smart Cabinets and cleantech initiatives.