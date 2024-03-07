Sir Viv Richards Lauds PSL for Providing a Competitive Platform to Young Cricketers

Probably one of the greatest batters of his time, Sir Viv Richards, expressed his admiration for the Pakistan Super League which has played a great role in developing young Pakistani cricketers and how the league has evolved over the years.

The Quetta Gladiators mentor spoke on various perspectives of PSL and gave insights about the league in a recent interview and said, “Every year, it just seems to be improving, to have the PSL, it gives every young individual an opportunity.”

The legendary batter said that the PSL is a great league and if any youngster performs in this league, they can get to play in other leagues as well around the world such as the Caribbean League and the Big Bash League in Australia.

While talking about the impressive form of Quetta Gladiators in this PSL, the West Indian great praised the cohesion in the team and lauded Coach Shane Watson for his meticulous coaching style which has rejuvenated the Gladiators.

In response to the question about Sarfraz Ahmed’s new role in the team as a mentoring senior player following the appointment of Rilee Rossouw as captain, Sir Viv said, “Sarfaraz is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. I’ve always been a fan of Sarfaraz whether he’s captain or non-captain, I believe that he brings a lot of positive things to the team.”

Sir Vivian Richards also lauded Pakistan’s superstar and former captain Babar Azam and said that the player is magnificent with his own unique trademark style which sets him apart from the rest of the players in the country.

“I can tell you for sure. Babar is in a class by himself. I guess he doesn’t pick the bat up with all aggression like some of the other guys you see hitting big sixes. But he still gets the job done. And I just think he’s a magnificent player not just for Pakistan but also for World cricket”

The legendary West Indian also expressed his views on the upcoming T20 World Cup and said that he believes that the West Indies team is capable enough to win the World Cup at home showcasing confidence in the Windies side in the shortest format of the game.

