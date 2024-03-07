Jordan Football Team Gets Pakistani Visas Ahead of FIFA World Cup Match in Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has issued visas to the Jordan football team so that they can arrive in Islamabad ahead of their clash with the Pakistan Football team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 match on March 21.

The match will be held at Jinnah Stadium and the Asian Cup Finalists will play Pakistan in the third match of Group G in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee has also informed the Jordan Football Association following the issuance of visas by the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

The Jordanian football team is expected to arrive in Islamabad on March 19 ahead of their FIFA World Cup Qualifier clash with Pakistan on March 21 at 2 pm.

Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan football team’s training camp will be held on March 1 but due to financial constraints PFF could not set up a training camp for the team and eventually, the camp was delayed.

Matches between Pakistan and Jordan will be held twice this month, the home leg will be played at Jinnah Stadium while the away leg will be held in Jordan on March 26.

According to multiple reports, the turf of the Jinnah stadium suffered damage during the ongoing Kabaddi matches which were held in the stadium by the Pakistan Sports Board and the match between Pakistan and Jordan is in jeopardy following the event.

Pakistan will face a tough task against a team that reached the finals of the AFC Asian Cup last month but the return of players like Easah Suliman and the possible induction of Adil Nabi in the squad might give Pakistan football fans some home.

