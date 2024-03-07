Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars Announce New Replacements in PSL 9 Squads

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have announced new replacements for the second leg of the PSL 9 season. South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi will be replaced by Imran Tahir in Karachi Kings while English batter Sam Billings will come in place of Rassie Van Der Dussen in the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Both the South African players will not be available for their respective franchises for the rest of the season and will return to South Africa.

Imran Tahir can strengthen the spin department for the Karachi Kings in this edition of the Pakistan Super League alongside their lethal spinner Zahid Mehmood who has performed well since his introduction in the playing XI.

Rassie Van Der Dussen can be a huge miss for the Lahore Qalandars after his first-ever PSL century against Peshawar Zalmi, it was one of the most scintillating centuries in the competition although it went in vain.

Sam Billings is a batter who can adapt to any position in the batting lineup as a floater and can be used according to the situation in the game.

Lahore Qalandars have 3 points on the table after 8 matches and have already been eliminated from the tournament, while Karachi Kings defeated the Quetta Gladiators in the last match and are still alive in the race for the top 4.

The two-time champions Islamabad United are currently only 1 point ahead of Karachi Kings in the standings of PSL season 9.

