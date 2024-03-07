Pakistan’s VPN Use Surges by 6000% Amid Rising Censorship

Proton AG, a Swiss company that specializes in providing privacy-focused online services such as VPNs, announced that it would provide free VPN servers in several countries. This would include countries notorious for government-forced censorship during sensitive times, such as Pakistan.

Proton also revealed alarming statistics on VPN use in Pakistan, which puts into perspective the amount of online censorship going on in the country. According to Proton’s report, VPN use in Pakistan has surged as much as 6000% amid political and civil unrest.

Social media website X (formerly Twitter) has been largely inaccessible in Pakistan, even a month after the general elections. As a result of X and a plethora of other useful websites being banned in Pakistan, a significant amount of people are turning to VPNs to circumvent the censorship.

But Pakistan is not the only country suffering from forced censorship. Proton’s report adds that VPN demand has increased by 4,700% in Nepal. These numbers pale against those of other countries. There has been a staggering 25,000% increase in Gabon, and 100,000% in Senegal.

Amidst a year when approximately half of the world’s population will participate in voting, Proton emphasized the essential need to offer extensive access to virtual private network (VPN) services. These services enable individuals to navigate around internet censorship and access information freely.

Proton disclosed that it would offer its free servers in countries such as Venezuela, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Proton chief Andy Yen said in a statement: