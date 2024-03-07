PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Tanveer Ahmed and Azhar Ali Involved in Spat Regarding Former Captain’s Son’s Age

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 11:09 pm

Pakistan cricket team’s ex-captain, Azhar Ali, fought with fast bowler, Tanveer Ahmed, through social media over the age fraud issue of the batter’s son. It all started with Tanveer critiquing the age of Azhar Ali’s son. The age had changed by two years on PCB’s official site.

To this, Azhar replied that Tanveer had seen his son during 2010’s Test tours but still questioned his age. The right-hand batter wished good health to the fast bowler as well as his family.

 

The two continued the feud but it was less logical and emotional after a few tweets.

Later on, a local journalist posted the official image of Azhar’s son’s passport. It confirmed that the son was born in 2008, not 2006.

The age was mistakenly uploaded on the website by PCB, which was then rectified at the request of Azhar Ali.

